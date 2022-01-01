Fit Pantry
your healthy drive thru!
5519 Calloway Drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5519 Calloway Drive
Bakersfield CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pieology 8099
Come in and enjoy!
Mesa Mexican Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Slice of Italy - Rosedale
Come in and enjoy!
Butcher Block Quality Meats
Bakersfield's newest butcher shop!