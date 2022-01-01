Go
Freezing Point

2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop Suite 125

Popular Items

Birthday Cake Cookie Fudge
Birthday cake ice cream mixed with fudge and oreos on chocolate cake
Strawberry Cheesecake
Cheesecake ice cream mixed with strawberry sauce on a graham cracker crumb base decorated with more graham cracker crumbs and strawberry sauce
large$6.25
Small$4.25
Small Shake$4.50
Cookies & Cream
Sweet cream Ice cream mixed with oreos on chocolate cake
Medium$5.25
Kids$3.25
Large Shake$6.50
Mint
Mint ice cream on chocolate cake decorated with peppermint patties and fudge
Location

2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop Suite 125

Temple TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
