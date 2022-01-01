Go
Frying Pan NYC

Open Daily from 11:30 am to 10:30 pm (weather dependant). Online Ordering available upon request. Serving the Chelsea Waterfront since 1989.

207 12th Ave Big Red Boat in Park

Popular Items

Cape Cod Lobster Roll$26.00
fresh shucked maine lobster, tomato, tarragon, chives, lemon zest, mayo, sea salt, toasted split-top roll, cole slaw, old bay fries
Just Water$3.00
naturally alkaline spring water, plant-based packaging, glens falls, ny, 16.9oz
Smoked BBQ Wings$13.00
brined smoked wings, orange pop bbq sauce, house buttermilk ranch, celery, carrot
Fish 'N Chips$18.00
beer battered haddock, malt vinegar powder, crunchy cole slaw, tartar sauce, lemon, old bay fries (we use canola oil for all of our fried items)
Soda$2.50
choice of fountain soda, 16oz cup
Barge Burger$13.00
6oz steakburger beef blend, frying pan sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, toasted seeded roll
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
4oz breaded chicken breast, fruit-punch kool-icle slices, house-made ranch, shredded lettuce, burger roll
French Fries$5.00
crispy spuds, sea salt (we use canola oil for all of our fried items, there may be gluten particulate present)
Old Bay Fries$5.00
crispy fried spuds, old bay paprika garlic powder seasoning (we use canola oil for all of our fried items, there may be gluten particulate present)
Fresh Blueberry Lemonade$4.00
house made fresh squeezed lemonade, fresh blueberries, 16oz cup
Location

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
