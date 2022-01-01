Go
FR8yard Spartanburg

FR8yard is a family and dog friendly, open air biergarten & restaurant serving an ever changing selection of draft and canned beer along with an awesome chef inspired food menu. Complete with live music and a 20 ft jumbotron for major sporting events and live streaming, FR8yard is a must see!

125 E. Main St.

Popular Items

Side Tots$3.00
Lg Chix$11.00
Grilled Chicken on a stick with your choice of sauce - Gochuchang, Jalapeno maple bacon, Bulliet BBQ, or Buffalo Cream
Single Burger (REQUEST ONLY)$6.00
Double Burger$8.00
Two seasoned burger patties, American cheese, Awesome sauce, pickles, sliced red onions, steamed Kings Hawaiian Bun
Burger No Bun$5.00
Pretzel$9.00
Jumbo pretzel, beer cheese
Sm Chix$4.00
C - C Tots$8.00
Chili cheese tots, sour cream, chopped onion, scallions
Funnel Cake$6.00
3-Wheeler$8.00
All-beef dog, chili, American cheese, crispy onions
Location

Spartanburg SC

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

