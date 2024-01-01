Go
Banner picView gallery

Frackelton's - 55 N. Main Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

55 N. Main Street

Sheridan, WY 82801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

55 N. Main Street, Sheridan WY 82801

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PO News & Flagstaff Cafe
orange star4.5 • 239
1 N Main St Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse Gastropub - 333 N Brooks
orange starNo Reviews
333 North Brooks Street Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
Fresh Prince of Steaks - Sheridan
orange starNo Reviews
412 Whitney Lane Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
The Bakehouse & Co - 412 Whitney Lane
orange starNo Reviews
412 Whitney Lane Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
Bino's Corner-Home of Catering by Bino's -
orange starNo Reviews
748 North Main Street Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
Welcome Market Hall
orange starNo Reviews
841 Broadway Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sheridan

PO News & Flagstaff Cafe
orange star4.5 • 239
1 N Main St Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Sheridan - Sugarland Dr (Kiosk)
orange star4.4 • 100
1842 Sugarland Drive Sheridan, WY 82801
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Sheridan

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)

Casper

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Custer

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Rapid City

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Frackelton's - 55 N. Main Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston