Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits

Frackelton’s not only goes the extra mile on quality, we are dedicated to bringing that quality to the table with a devotion to freshness and eye appeal. Our chefs and service staff work to make sure you not only have the most quality experience possible at Frackelton’s today but every time you dine with us…

55 N Main • $$

Avg 4.4 (909 reviews)

Popular Items

Pull Pork$13.00
SD Truffle Fries$4.00
Gorg Penne$16.00
House Salad$6.00
Solitaire Salad$13.00
Brussels$10.00
CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS TOSSED IN SWEET CHILI GARLIC SAUCE WITH PEANUTS
Mac & Cheese$15.00
Steak Melt$16.00
Cobb Salad$14.00
Ahi Bowl$16.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

55 N Main

Sheridan WY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

