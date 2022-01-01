Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits
Frackelton’s not only goes the extra mile on quality, we are dedicated to bringing that quality to the table with a devotion to freshness and eye appeal. Our chefs and service staff work to make sure you not only have the most quality experience possible at Frackelton’s today but every time you dine with us…
55 N Main • $$
55 N Main
Sheridan WY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
