Fradei
Come in and enjoy!
99 S Portland Ave • $$$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
99 S Portland Ave
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rosalu Diner/
Rosalu Diner is modern take on a classic diner, located in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. We use market fresh and organic ingredients. .
Come in and enjoy!! Please wear a mask!
Brooklyn Public House
Everyone's favorite neighborhood pub located in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Currently open for indoor dining, delivery and curbside pick up.
Putnam's Pub
Open daily from 12pm-11pm and Brunch Saturday & Sunday 11am-3.30pm.
Putnam’s Pub has been a go-to destination in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn for 9 years, earning a reputation for high quality food and cocktails with a chill neighborhood vibe.
Miss Ada
Mediterranean food in the heart of Fort Greene!