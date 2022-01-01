- /
Frama
Established 2008
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
120 n austin st • $
Avg 4.4 (288 reviews)
Popular Items
|nitro cold brew coffee
One of our signature drinks is our Nitro Cold Brew. We make the Nitro in house and can attest that this will get you going. Take a sip and tell us how smooth this Nitro is.
|iced mocha
Like a mocha, only cold and iced. Cold frothed milk combined with iced down espresso and your choice of chocolate flavor. Watch out, the Mexican mocha is spicy but so delicious. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
|latte
Ah, the latte! The staple. Espresso mixed with steamed milk and a slight latte milk foam that may have a beautiful picture to behold. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
|dirty chai
What do you think this drink is? Get your mind out of the gutter! It’s espresso added to our chai drink. 1 shot added to a small. 2 shots added to a medium. Finally, we will add 3 shots to your large chai.
|americano
Named for Americans visiting Europe and needing the espresso watered down, we present the Americano. Standard serving is 2 shots for small, 3shots for medium, and 4 shots for a large.
|chai
We serve Oregon Chai. The chai is steamed together with your choice of milk. We think it’s sweet enough as is but add syrup if you want to add flavor and sweetness.
|vietnamese iced coffee
If you’re looking for an iced coffee that’s sweet, the Vietnamese is for you. We add a house made specialty vanilla sweet cream to our house made Nitro Cold Brew. 🤤 This can be made dairy free. We have a coconut milk version.
|iced starcups macchiato
There’s a popular coffee shop in the US that has a popular drink, they all shall remain unnamed. At BUTTERCUP we call this drink a Starcups Macchiato. This version is served iced. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
|mocha
It’s a latte but with chocolate! Choose your chocolate flavor and let us know if you’d like the whip today. The Mexican mocha is spicy, you were warned! We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
|iced latte
We cold froth your milk to wake it up. Then we add it to espresso that we have iced down. Timeless. Classic. The iced latte. We serve 2 shots in the small, 3 shots in the medium and 4 shots in the large.
Attributes and Amenities
Wi-Fi
Business Services
Online Ordering
Takeout
Location
120 n austin st
marfa TX
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
