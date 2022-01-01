Mabel Gray

No reviews yet

A restaurant embracing the history of Detroit's industrial reach. The cinder block building that housed neighborhood fare for decades has received new life to further the tradition of hand-made, thought-out food and beverage. Expect personal service, handwritten menus, and a fresh, comfortable atmosphere. Food and beverage selections rotate with the seasons and availability of local farm products, with no set menu. Everything is handmade from scratch, with fresh, ethical ingredients from Chef Rigato’s extensive network of farms, butchers and foragers.

