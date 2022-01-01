Go
Rotating Menus since 2017, FRAMEbar is currently not doing Carry-Out for this Residency.

23839 John R Rd #2

White Pie$19.00
Mushroom, Gruyere, Caramelized Onions, Parm, Thyme, Fried Shallots, EVOO
Cheese$16.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parm, Oregano, Olive Oil
Chili Crisp Ranch$2.00
Red Sauce$2.00
Radicchio Salad$12.00
Radicchio, Marcona Almonds, Cara Cara Oranges, Parm, Shallot, Tahini Lemon Dressing
Charcuterie Board$27.00
Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Parm Frico, Toasted Bread, Castelvetrano Olives, Prosciutto, Calabrese Salami, Apricot Mostarda, Radish And Salted Butter, Calabrian Peppers
Woodfired Breadsticks$11.00
EVOO, Garlic, Parm, Lemon Zest, with Side of Tomato Butter
Green Pie$19.00
Kale, Roasted Radish, Brown Butter, Goat Cheese, Radish Green Pesto, Preserved Lemon
VP Special$19.00
Red Sauce, Mozz, Pepperoni, Oregano, Hot Honey
Red Pie (Vegan)$16.00
Red Sauce, Castelvetrano Olives, Calabrian Peppers, Oregano, Garlic, EVOO

23839 John R Rd #2

Hazel Park MI

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
