Framingham restaurants you'll love

Go
Framingham restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Framingham

Framingham's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Latin American
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Framingham restaurants

Los Pinos Mexican Grill IV image

FRENCH FRIES

Los Pinos Mexican Grill IV

183 Concord St, Framingham

Avg 4.4 (177 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Frijol con Queso$2.25
Steak Taco$3.00
Queso$2.25
More about Los Pinos Mexican Grill IV
J&M Diner, Inc. image

 

J&M Diner, Inc.

50 Worcester Rd. Rte. 9 East, Framingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 Thick Cut Challah French Toast$10.00
2 thick sliced French Toast (plain or cinn. sugar).
1 Pancake$4.75
1 large buttermilk pancake.
Side Smoked Bacon$4.50
4 pieces of smoked bacon
More about J&M Diner, Inc.
Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company image

 

Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company

81 Morton Street, Framingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hair Raiser - 4-Pack$19.00
New England DIPA, 8.0% ABV - Big citrus peel hop aroma greets your nose followed by flavors of citrus zest, grapefruit and hints of mango and peaches. Hop bitterness is balanced by sweet malt with a smooth, full mouthfeel.
Just A Kitten - 4-Pack$14.00
New England IPA, 5.0% - A lighter-bodied, supremely drinkable NE IPA with Citra, Mosaic and Vic Secret hops. Fruity, herbal hop aroma and a clean finish.
Briefcase - 4-Pack$14.00
American Porter, 5.4% ABV - Our porter satisfies without being heavy. Toasted dark bread and nutty aromas start you off followed by light roasted coffee, dark chocolate and a touch of blackberry. The finish is dry keeping you ready for another sip.
More about Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company
Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company image

 

Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company

81 Morton Street, Framingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Goody Two Shoes - Can Pour$6.00
The Cat's Meow - Can Pour$6.00
Hair Raiser - Can Pour$6.00
More about Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company
Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails image

FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails

47 Beacon St, Framingham

Avg 4 (302 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cauliflower Tacos$12.00
Flour tortilla, crispy cauliflower, cilantro, cotija, crema
Korean Beef Sliders$12.00
sesame seasoned sliced ribeye, naan bread, pickled veggies, sriracha mayo
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
buttermilk fried crispy chicken, bacon, american cheese, sriracha ranch, brioche, served with french fries
More about Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails
Saxonville Burrito Co. image

 

Saxonville Burrito Co.

1645 Concord Street, Framingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Saxon$12.99
Shredded steak, shrimp, Spanish rice, black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce and a chipotle aioli
drizzle
Baha Pig$12.99
Pulled pork, spanish rtice, mango salsa, pinto beans, cheese and a chipolite aioli.
Los Platanos$10.99
Fried plantains, cilantro brown rice, black beans, jack cheese, mango salsa, jalepenos, guacamole and a
drizzle of chipotle aioli
More about Saxonville Burrito Co.
Kous Kous Restaurant image

 

Kous Kous Restaurant

40 Hollis street, Framingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma Plate$13.75
Shawarma spiced chicken served with basmati riced topped with pickles and tahini sauce served with a side of hummus and salad
Chicken Shawarma Pita$8.25
Shawarma marinated chicken served with hummus, cucumber, tomato, fresh parsley and tahini sauce inside toasted pita
Mix Plate$15.75
A mix plate with 2 falafel, chicken shawarma, beef served with basmati rice topped with pickles, side of hummus and salad
More about Kous Kous Restaurant
Bella Costa Ristorante image

 

Bella Costa Ristorante

147 Cochituate Road, Framingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veal Parmigiana$20.00
topped with mozzarella and red sauce served with homemade pasta
Chicken Combo$20.00
Chicken parmigiana served with homemade pappardelle Alfredo mascarpone
Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
topped with mozzarella and red sauce served with homemade pasta
More about Bella Costa Ristorante
Jack's Abby Craft Lagers image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack's Abby Craft Lagers

100 Clinton Street, Framingham

Avg 4.5 (1730 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Truffle Mushroom Pizza$16.00
gruyere / sauteed onions / garlic cream
Baked Mac & Cheese$12.00
bread crumb topping
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
buffalo cream / red onion / blue cheese
More about Jack's Abby Craft Lagers
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Nekos of NY Framingham - Concord St.

969 Concord St, Framingham

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" THE NYC ORIGINAL$20.99
Red sauce, parmigiano reggiano, mozarella, Sicilian oregano, roasted garlic and EVOO
10" BUFFALO NEW YORK$14.99
Buffalo fried chicken and mozzarella, topped off with ranch drizzle. No pizza sauce.
16" BROOKLYN PIE$22.99
More about Nekos of NY Framingham - Concord St.
Restaurant banner

 

Sam Sushi Art and Music

181 concord st, Framingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Sam Sushi Art and Music
Restaurant banner

 

Nzuko Restaurant - Framingham

341 Cochituate Rd, Framingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Nzuko Restaurant - Framingham

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Framingham

Tacos

Burritos

Map

More near Framingham to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Natick

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston