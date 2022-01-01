Framingham restaurants you'll love
Framingham's top cuisines
Must-try Framingham restaurants
More about Los Pinos Mexican Grill IV
Los Pinos Mexican Grill IV
183 Concord St, Framingham
|Popular items
|Frijol con Queso
|$2.25
|Steak Taco
|$3.00
|Queso
|$2.25
More about J&M Diner, Inc.
J&M Diner, Inc.
50 Worcester Rd. Rte. 9 East, Framingham
|Popular items
|2 Thick Cut Challah French Toast
|$10.00
2 thick sliced French Toast (plain or cinn. sugar).
|1 Pancake
|$4.75
1 large buttermilk pancake.
|Side Smoked Bacon
|$4.50
4 pieces of smoked bacon
More about Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company
Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company
81 Morton Street, Framingham
|Popular items
|Hair Raiser - 4-Pack
|$19.00
New England DIPA, 8.0% ABV - Big citrus peel hop aroma greets your nose followed by flavors of citrus zest, grapefruit and hints of mango and peaches. Hop bitterness is balanced by sweet malt with a smooth, full mouthfeel.
|Just A Kitten - 4-Pack
|$14.00
New England IPA, 5.0% - A lighter-bodied, supremely drinkable NE IPA with Citra, Mosaic and Vic Secret hops. Fruity, herbal hop aroma and a clean finish.
|Briefcase - 4-Pack
|$14.00
American Porter, 5.4% ABV - Our porter satisfies without being heavy. Toasted dark bread and nutty aromas start you off followed by light roasted coffee, dark chocolate and a touch of blackberry. The finish is dry keeping you ready for another sip.
More about Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company
Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company
81 Morton Street, Framingham
|Popular items
|Goody Two Shoes - Can Pour
|$6.00
|The Cat's Meow - Can Pour
|$6.00
|Hair Raiser - Can Pour
|$6.00
More about Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails
Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails
47 Beacon St, Framingham
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$12.00
Flour tortilla, crispy cauliflower, cilantro, cotija, crema
|Korean Beef Sliders
|$12.00
sesame seasoned sliced ribeye, naan bread, pickled veggies, sriracha mayo
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
buttermilk fried crispy chicken, bacon, american cheese, sriracha ranch, brioche, served with french fries
More about Saxonville Burrito Co.
Saxonville Burrito Co.
1645 Concord Street, Framingham
|Popular items
|Saxon
|$12.99
Shredded steak, shrimp, Spanish rice, black beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce and a chipotle aioli
drizzle
|Baha Pig
|$12.99
Pulled pork, spanish rtice, mango salsa, pinto beans, cheese and a chipolite aioli.
|Los Platanos
|$10.99
Fried plantains, cilantro brown rice, black beans, jack cheese, mango salsa, jalepenos, guacamole and a
drizzle of chipotle aioli
More about Kous Kous Restaurant
Kous Kous Restaurant
40 Hollis street, Framingham
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$13.75
Shawarma spiced chicken served with basmati riced topped with pickles and tahini sauce served with a side of hummus and salad
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$8.25
Shawarma marinated chicken served with hummus, cucumber, tomato, fresh parsley and tahini sauce inside toasted pita
|Mix Plate
|$15.75
A mix plate with 2 falafel, chicken shawarma, beef served with basmati rice topped with pickles, side of hummus and salad
More about Bella Costa Ristorante
Bella Costa Ristorante
147 Cochituate Road, Framingham
|Popular items
|Veal Parmigiana
|$20.00
topped with mozzarella and red sauce served with homemade pasta
|Chicken Combo
|$20.00
Chicken parmigiana served with homemade pappardelle Alfredo mascarpone
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.00
topped with mozzarella and red sauce served with homemade pasta
More about Jack's Abby Craft Lagers
Jack's Abby Craft Lagers
100 Clinton Street, Framingham
|Popular items
|Truffle Mushroom Pizza
|$16.00
gruyere / sauteed onions / garlic cream
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
bread crumb topping
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
buffalo cream / red onion / blue cheese
More about Nekos of NY Framingham - Concord St.
Nekos of NY Framingham - Concord St.
969 Concord St, Framingham
|Popular items
|16" THE NYC ORIGINAL
|$20.99
Red sauce, parmigiano reggiano, mozarella, Sicilian oregano, roasted garlic and EVOO
|10" BUFFALO NEW YORK
|$14.99
Buffalo fried chicken and mozzarella, topped off with ranch drizzle. No pizza sauce.
|16" BROOKLYN PIE
|$22.99
More about Nzuko Restaurant - Framingham
Nzuko Restaurant - Framingham
341 Cochituate Rd, Framingham