Aloo tikkis in Framingham

Framingham restaurants
Framingham restaurants that serve aloo tikkis

Indian Food and Spices

855 Worcester Road, Framingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Aloo Tikki Kathi Roll$5.99
Rolled paratha with onions, green chutney and potato patties.
More about Indian Food and Spices
Rasoi Indian Cuisine

855 Worcester Road, Framingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ALOO TIKKI CHAAT$10.99
tangy and super delicious snack of crispy fried potato patties topped with chickpeas, chutneys, curd, chaat masala.
ALOO PANEER TIKKI$0.00
delicious vegetarian patties made with paneer, potatoes, spices and herbs.
More about Rasoi Indian Cuisine

