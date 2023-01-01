Biryani in Framingham
Framingham restaurants that serve biryani
More about Bawarchi - Framingham
Bawarchi - Framingham
700 Worcester Road, Framingham
|(FMP)Vijayawada Chicken Biryani
|$37.99
|Paneer Biryani
|$15.99
cheese cubes cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices
|Goat Dum Biryani
|$17.99
Goat Dum Biryani mixed with special Spicy Chilly Sauce
More about Rasoi Indian Cuisine
Rasoi Indian Cuisine
855 Worcester Road, Framingham
|VEG HYDRABADI BIRYANI
|$0.00
authentic Indian vegetarian recipe packed full of your favorite rice, veggies, and spices.
|MURGH HYDRABADHI BIRYANI
|$0.00
traditional Mughlai rice dish made using long grain basmati rice, chicken, and a whole lot of spices.