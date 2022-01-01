Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Framingham

Framingham restaurants
Framingham restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails image

FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails

47 Beacon St, Framingham

Avg 4 (302 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich$16.00
buttermilk fried crispy chicken, bacon, house-made honey mustard, brioche, served with french fries
More about Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails
Bella Costa Ristorante image

 

Bella Costa Ristorante

147 Cochituate Road, Framingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Club Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese with our homemade roasted red pepper aioli served on toasted ciabatta bread and french fries
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$12.00
Grilled chicken topped with spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese with our homemade pesto served on toasted ciabatta bread and french fries
Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.00
Chicken parmigiana served on toasted ciabatta bread with french fries
More about Bella Costa Ristorante
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack's Abby Craft Lagers

100 Clinton Street, Framingham

Avg 4.5 (1730 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$16.00
fried chicken / bacon / housemade ranch / american / cheddar / pickled red onion / LTO
More about Jack's Abby Craft Lagers

