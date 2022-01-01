Chicken sandwiches in Framingham
Framingham restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails
FRENCH FRIES
Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails
47 Beacon St, Framingham
|Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
buttermilk fried crispy chicken, bacon, house-made honey mustard, brioche, served with french fries
More about Bella Costa Ristorante
Bella Costa Ristorante
147 Cochituate Road, Framingham
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese with our homemade roasted red pepper aioli served on toasted ciabatta bread and french fries
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled chicken topped with spinach, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese with our homemade pesto served on toasted ciabatta bread and french fries
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$12.00
Chicken parmigiana served on toasted ciabatta bread with french fries