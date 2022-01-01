Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Framingham

Framingham restaurants
Framingham restaurants that serve egg rolls

China Gourmet Framingham

1583 Worcester Rd, Framingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Rolls (2)$7.50
More about China Gourmet Framingham
Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails image

FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails

47 Beacon St, Framingham

Avg 4 (302 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Rolls$13.00
sliced filet, gouda, chipotle dipping sauce
More about Bourbon’s Kitchen & Cocktails

