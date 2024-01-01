Enchiladas in Framingham
Framingham restaurants that serve enchiladas
Guanachapis Expresss - 102 Fountain st
102 Fountain st, Framingham
|Enchiladas
|$13.99
Choice Steak, Chorizo, chicken, pork adobado, pork carnitas
Melted Cheese on top (Choice Hot green spicy or non spicy tomatoe souce)
Served with salad, rice and beans
Temazcal Framingham 155 Worcester Road - Framingham TTC
155 Worcester Road, Framingham
|Mole Enchiladas
|$19.00
Roasted Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Queso Fresco, Mexican Rice, Mole Sauce, Crema Fresca
|Rojo Enchiladas
|$19.00
Roasted Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Queso Fresco, Crema Fresca, Pickled Cabbage, Mexican Rice, Pico de Gallo
|Verde Enchiladas
|$19.00
Roasted Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Queso Fresco, Crema Fresca, Pickled Cabbage, Mexican Rice, Pico de Gallo