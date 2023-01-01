Gnocchi in Framingham
Framingham restaurants that serve gnocchi
SILK GLOBAL CUISINE
1 Edgell Road, Framingham
|SICILIAN SHORT RIB GNOCCHI
|$36.00
Green Peas, Bacon, Romano, and Red Pepper Coulis
Bella Costa Ristorante
147 Cochituate Road, Framingham
|Gnocchi a la Vodka with Chicken & Broccoli
|$22.00
Sautéed chicken with broccoli tossed with fresh homemade gnocchi in our crafted vodka sauce
|Side Gnocchi
|$8.00
|Homemade Gnocchi
|$17.00
with tomato & fresh basil sauce or Alfredo sauce