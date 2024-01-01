Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Framingham

Framingham restaurants
Framingham restaurants that serve hot chocolate

NY Bagel Factory - Framingham - 341 Cochituate Rd

341 Cochituate Road, Framingham

Hot Chocolate$2.69
More about NY Bagel Factory - Framingham - 341 Cochituate Rd
J&M Diner, Inc

50 Worcester Rd. Rte. 9 East, Framingham

Hot Chocolate$4.25
Comes with whipped cream & chocolate sauce
Hot Chocolate Deluxe (Togo)$4.25
Comes with mini marshmallows, whipped cream, chocolate sauce & a surprise on top.
Hot Chocolate (Togo)$3.75
Comes with whipped cream and chocolate sauce
More about J&M Diner, Inc

