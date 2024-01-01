Hot chocolate in Framingham
Framingham restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about NY Bagel Factory - Framingham - 341 Cochituate Rd
NY Bagel Factory - Framingham - 341 Cochituate Rd
341 Cochituate Road, Framingham
|Hot Chocolate
|$2.69
More about J&M Diner, Inc
J&M Diner, Inc
50 Worcester Rd. Rte. 9 East, Framingham
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.25
Comes with whipped cream & chocolate sauce
|Hot Chocolate Deluxe (Togo)
|$4.25
Comes with mini marshmallows, whipped cream, chocolate sauce & a surprise on top.
|Hot Chocolate (Togo)
|$3.75
Comes with whipped cream and chocolate sauce