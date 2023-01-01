Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lassi in
Framingham
/
Framingham
/
Lassi
Framingham restaurants that serve lassi
Bawarchi - Framingham
700 Worcester Road, Framingham
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$5.99
More about Bawarchi - Framingham
Indian Food and Spices
855 Worcester Road, Framingham
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$4.99
More about Indian Food and Spices
Rasoi Indian Cuisine
855 Worcester Road, Framingham
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$4.99
More about Rasoi Indian Cuisine
Browse other tasty dishes in Framingham
Chicken Marsala
Tacos
Chicken Tikka Masala
Shrimp Tacos
Paneer Tikka
Greek Salad
Garden Salad
Nachos
More near Framingham to explore
Marlborough
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Natick
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Wellesley
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
Sudbury
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Wellesley Hills
No reviews yet
Maynard
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Wayland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(690 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(91 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(907 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(247 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(699 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston