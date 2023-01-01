Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lassi in Framingham

Framingham restaurants
Framingham restaurants that serve lassi

Item pic

 

Bawarchi - Framingham

700 Worcester Road, Framingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Lassi$5.99
More about Bawarchi - Framingham
Item pic

 

Indian Food and Spices

855 Worcester Road, Framingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Lassi$4.99
More about Indian Food and Spices
Consumer pic

 

Rasoi Indian Cuisine

855 Worcester Road, Framingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Lassi$4.99
More about Rasoi Indian Cuisine

