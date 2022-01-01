Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pita wraps in
Framingham
/
Framingham
/
Pita Wraps
Framingham restaurants that serve pita wraps
Silk
1 Edgell Road, Framingham
No reviews yet
Pita Wraps
$14.00
More about Silk
Kous Kous Restaurant
40 Hollis street, Framingham
No reviews yet
Pita wrap mix
$260.00
Perfect quick Meal for all occasion feeds 20
- Full tray pita wrap mix ( chicken /
falafel / beef)
- Full tary Mediterranean salad
- Half tray Hummus
- 20 falafel
-20 baklava
More about Kous Kous Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Framingham
Chicken Soup
Carrot Cake
Pretzels
French Toast
Chicken Tenders
Garden Salad
Ravioli
Calamari
More near Framingham to explore
Marlborough
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Natick
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Sudbury
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Wellesley
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Wellesley Hills
No reviews yet
Maynard
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Wayland
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(148 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(156 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(463 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston