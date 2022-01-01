Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pita wraps in Framingham

Framingham restaurants
Framingham restaurants that serve pita wraps

Silk

1 Edgell Road, Framingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pita Wraps$14.00
More about Silk
Item pic

 

Kous Kous Restaurant

40 Hollis street, Framingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pita wrap mix$260.00
Perfect quick Meal for all occasion feeds 20
- Full tray pita wrap mix ( chicken /
falafel / beef)
- Full tary Mediterranean salad
- Half tray Hummus
- 20 falafel
-20 baklava
More about Kous Kous Restaurant

