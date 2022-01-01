Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Framingham

Go
Framingham restaurants
Toast

Framingham restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Silk

1 Edgell Road, Framingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BINCHO GRILLED WILD SALMON$28.00
Kohlrabi Puree, Fava Bean "Succotash", White Sesame and pesto
More about Silk
Item pic

 

Sam Sushi Art and Music

181 concord st, Framingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon carpaccio$19.00
Niguiri Salmon$6.00
Sashimi Salmon$10.00
More about Sam Sushi Art and Music
Bella Costa Ristorante image

 

Bella Costa Ristorante

147 Cochituate Road, Framingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$21.00
Broiled filet of salmon served with an arcadia mix base topped with roasted golden beets and topped with homemade white peach balsamic vinaigrette
Broiled Filet of Salmon$23.00
served with chef’s mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables
More about Bella Costa Ristorante
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jack's Abby Craft Lagers

100 Clinton Street, Framingham

Avg 4.5 (1730 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seared Salmon & Herb Risotto$20.00
pan seared salmon / lemon herb risotto / broccoli puree / dill
More about Jack's Abby Craft Lagers

Browse other tasty dishes in Framingham

Calamari

Tacos

Rangoon

French Toast

Shrimp Tacos

Caesar Salad

Egg Rolls

Cake

Map

More near Framingham to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Natick

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Wellesley Hills

No reviews yet

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston