Scallops in Framingham

Temazcal Framingham 155 Worcester Road - Framingham TTC
155 Worcester Road, Framingham
|Scallops Al Pastor
|$33.00
Pan Seated, Grilled Pineapple, Crispy Plantain, Spicy Citrus Butter
More about Bella Costa Ristorante
Bella Costa Ristorante
147 Cochituate Road, Framingham
|Bella’s Seared Scallops
|$30.00
Seared scallops served with roasted golden beets sautéed with our homemade cider vinaigrette and mixed roasted vegetables
|Scallops Florentine
|$33.00
Sea scallops sautéed with spinach and sherry wine in a cream sauce topped with cheese and served over homemade linguini
|Seared Scallop $5
|$5.00