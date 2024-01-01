Scallops in Framingham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Temazcal Framingham 155 Worcester Road - Framingham TTC

155 Worcester Road, Framingham

Scallops Al Pastor$33.00
Pan Seated, Grilled Pineapple, Crispy Plantain, Spicy Citrus Butter
Bella Costa Ristorante

147 Cochituate Road, Framingham

Bella’s Seared Scallops$30.00
Seared scallops served with roasted golden beets sautéed with our homemade cider vinaigrette and mixed roasted vegetables
Scallops Florentine$33.00
Sea scallops sautéed with spinach and sherry wine in a cream sauce topped with cheese and served over homemade linguini
Seared Scallop $5$5.00
