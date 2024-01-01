Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Veal parmesan in
Framingham
/
Framingham
/
Veal Parmesan
Framingham restaurants that serve veal parmesan
Bronzetti's Pizza
55 Park Street, Framingham
No reviews yet
Veal Parmigiana*
$20.99
More about Bronzetti's Pizza
Bella Costa Ristorante
147 Cochituate Road, Framingham
No reviews yet
Veal Parmigiana
$24.00
topped with mozzarella and red sauce served with homemade pasta
More about Bella Costa Ristorante
