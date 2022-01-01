Rocco's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
148 8th Avenue
Popular Items
Location
148 8th Avenue
Manhattan NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fourth Wall
Come in and enjoy!
Spicy World
First Sichuan skewer pot restaurant in Massachusetts!
Waku Waku - CT
Come in and enjoy!
Blackbird Doughnuts® High Street Place
2019 BEST OF BOSTON -
BEST DOUGHNUTS