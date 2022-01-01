Go
Toast

Frances' Brunchery

Frances' Deli has been a landmark in Lincoln Park for 80 years-- serving diners breakfast, lunch, and brunch (before it was even a thing)!
Our delivery and carry-out game has always been strong too, "We've held down the Gold Coast for quite some time," starting on the east side of Clark as a legit, old-school deli, then, after 50 years, moving across the street.
We have always been known for our comfort food and generations-old family recipes, and sandwiches too big to finish in one sitting. But the story doesn’t end there.
Enter Chicago-famous chef and personality, Derek Rylon -- with his original team -- ready to take over and transform this diner/deli into what he calls a “Brunchery.” "Dinner on eggs," he jokes, while promising an "Upscale Breakfast Experience."

2552 N. Clark St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/2 Sandwich and Soup$14.00
Reuben$16.00
Hot corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese, thousand island, sauerkraut on grilled rye
The Julius$16.00
Grilled and chopped chicken breast, Parmesan cheese and Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing wrapped in a tomato tortilla
Matzo Ball Soup$6.00
Mega Flight FT$15.00
Half slice each of strawberry, blueberry crunch (granola), caramel apple (walnuts), lemon zest (walnuts) and French Toast of the Week
Skillet$10.00
Add your choice of ingredients to eggs any style over a base of breakfast potatoes
Fried B.L.A.T.$15.00
Over easy eggs, bacon, avocado, tomato, Swiss cheese, mixed greens and aioli on toasted sourdough
Turkey Club$17.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo between three slices of toast
Chicken Avocado Club$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, garlic aioli on grilled challah or sourdough
Tuna Melt$16.00
White Albacore tuna salad, cheddar cheese, tomato on grilled rye
See full menu

Location

2552 N. Clark St.

Chicago IL

Sunday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Del Seoul

No reviews yet

Del Seoul is a family owned, fast casual concept specializing in both authentic and creative Korean cuisine. Serving Lincoln Park and Chicago since 2010!

Cheesie's Food Truck #2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ChipMonks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Toro Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston