Fiore Pizzeria & Bakery located at 7407 Madison St in Forest Park will feature wood fired pizzas, fresh handmade pasta, and vegetable antipasti’s. The menu will be handwritten and changed frequently based on the season, what’s freshest now, and at the chef’s whim. The wood fired pizza will hold true to its Italian roots, while also being a quality product as delivery.



