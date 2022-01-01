Go
Fiore Pizzeria & Bakery

Fiore Pizzeria & Bakery located at 7407 Madison St in Forest Park will feature wood fired pizzas, fresh handmade pasta, and vegetable antipasti’s. The menu will be handwritten and changed frequently based on the season, what’s freshest now, and at the chef’s whim. The wood fired pizza will hold true to its Italian roots, while also being a quality product as delivery.

Popular Items

Pizza Pepperoni$18.00
San Marzano, Giardinera, Garlic, Straciatella
Cauliflower$13.00
Whipped garlic, parmigiano reggiano, calabrian chili bread crumbs
BYOP$15.00
Build your own Pizza!
Sauce and Cheese included
Chopped Salad$13.00
Romaine, Radicchio, grand noir blue, pepperoncini, cherry tomato, red wine vinaigrette, olives, topped with crispy prosciutto
Pizza Sausage$18.00
Vodka sauce, onion, oregano, breadcrumbs
Rigatoni$16.00
Vodka Sauce, Clabrian Chili Bread Crumbs, Parmigano, Basil
Meatballs$15.00
Whipped riccota, pomodoro
Pizza Margherita$17.00
San marzano, basil, pecorino romano, mozzarella di bufula
Pizza Funghi$18.00
Mushroom cream, cremini & shitake, fontina, leeks, truffle oil, herb breadcrumbs
Beet Salad$15.00
Whipped goat cheese, Pistachios, Winter Citrus, Arugula, radicchio, lemon vinaigrette
Location

7407 W. MADSION ST

FOREST PARK IL

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

