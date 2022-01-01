Go
Toast

Francesco's Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

131 Central Park Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Regular Slice$2.75
Chicken Parmigiana Hero$11.50
Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce mixed with parmesan cheese and creamy caesar dressing
Garlic Knot Sliders$4.50
House Salad$9.50
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Black and Green Olives, roasted peppers and Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
Garlic Knots 6 pieces$3.00
Family Style $59.95 Salad, Pasta, Chicken or Eggplant, & 2 Liter$59.95
Feeds Family of 5
Comes w/ 1 tray of Salad, Pasta, Protein, & 2 Liter
**Cannot be combined w/ any other offer**
10" Cauliflower Pizza$13.50
18" Neapolitan$17.95
Alla Vodka$15.95
See full menu

Location

131 Central Park Road

Plainview NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Morrison's

No reviews yet

Chef Harry Poole of The Food Network's Great Food Truck Race: Alaska brings you an all occasions menu featuring updated tavern food and everyday comfort food. Cheers!

399 S Oyster Bay Road

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Greek Xpress

No reviews yet

FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston