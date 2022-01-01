Go
Francescos

157 East Park Avenue

Popular Items

VODKA slice$3.50
UPSIDE DOWN slice$3.50
WHITE slice$4.75
PEPPERONI pinwheel$3.00
Stuff Shells$14.00
SPINACH pinwheel$3.00
REGULAR slice$2.76
SPINACH ARTICHOKE slice$4.75
Gnocchi Parmigiana$15.00
Manicotti$14.00
Location

157 East Park Avenue

Long Beach NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
