Franchettis' Gasthaus Bier+Wein Stube

Order for Take Out and Enjoy a little bit of German, a little bit of Italian and a whole lot of deliciousness.

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

1229 N Dutton Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (2222 reviews)

Popular Items

PIZZA FLAMMKUCHEN$21.00
the pizza of Germans and Alsatians, its the bomb! no garlic, butterkase, white onions, bacon, creme fraiche, burrata and a green onion finish.
BYO PIZZA$15.00
SIDE CEASAR DRESSING$2.00
HAUS BRATS$23.00
TWO pork brats, potato cake, braised white bavarian style cabbage with apples bacon and caraway seeds. side honey mustard.
PIZZA MUSHROOM$21.00
Rosemary mushroom pie, cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms, covered with dry mozzarella, calabrian chili, goat cheese, roasted garlic and a house herb blend. Smoked sea salt and parmesan finish
ARANCINI$12.00
6 bite size lemon, mascarpone + chive risotto balls with garlic aioli
PIZZA CHEESE$16.00
red sauce, garlic, dry mozzarella + butterkase, parmesan finish
PIADINI CEASAR$18.00
Salad in a pizza crust! folded, and cut in half, eats like a sandwich. Great to share. Gluten Free available
PASTA POMODORO$20.00
Location

1229 N Dutton Ave

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:20 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
