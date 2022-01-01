Francie, opening Fall 2020, is an independent collaboration between Chef-Owner Christopher Cipollone and Owner-Operator John Winterman. Francie is a destination restaurant on the corner of Broadway & Bedford in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, with the convivial feel of a neighborhood brasserie. Located in a limestone-clad former bank building, Francie serves an approachable menu inspired by European flavors and designed for flexibility: snacks, shellfish, and first courses, followed by handmade pastas, and main courses. Inspired choices include Lobster Agnolotti and Côte de Boeuf for two with maple hollandaise. The timeless space, designed by architect Glen Coben, is brought together by the open kitchen, a focal point that beckons both neighbors and guests from afar to the warmth of the dining room.



