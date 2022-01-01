Go
Francis and Mount

Hospitality is our calling, and Crawfordsville our home town. Francis and Mount honors the name sake of the mercantile store which operated in the same location for three generations.
The Restaurant founded in 2018 has a unique take on classics dishes, with a focus on local sourcing and providing a living wage for our employees.

131 N Washington

No reviews yet

Popular Items

6 oz Filet Mignon$29.99
6oz Cut, Medium Well & Well Done Butterflied with Your Choice of Two Sides
Steak Frites$15.99
6oz Prime Flank Steak with Fries & Aioli
Cowboy Burger$11.99
1/2lb Burger, Grilled Cheddar Block, Bacon & BBQ Sauce
Queso Fries$14.99
Flank Steak, Fries, Queso Cheese, Bacon, Onions & Jalapenos
Cheese Curds$9.99
Served with Sirancha Dipping Sauce
Fish Sandwich - Friday Lunch Only$9.99
Beer Battered Cod, Lettuce, Tomato & Tarter
Plain Jane Cheese Burger$11.99
1/2lb Cheese Burger
Stent Burger$10.99
1/2lb Burger Topped with Mac n Cheese, Bacon & BBQ Sauce
French Fries with Aioli$2.99
Location

131 N Washington

Crawfordsville IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
