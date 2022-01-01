Go
Francis is a classic burger joint with a major twist - we are entirely plant-based. So yeah, while nothing was killed to make our burgers, that doesn’t mean we don’t make a killer burger. Francis will melt in your mouth, drip down your hand, and leave you dreaming about next time. Located at Sociable Cider Werks in NE Minneapolis.

1500 Fillmore St Ne

Popular Items

Francis Burger with Fries$12.00
Impossible patty, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, diced onion, pickles, and francy sauce (like thousand island, but francier) on a brioche bun. Cheese and/or Herbivorous Butcher bacon if you please.
Mosh Pit Fries$14.00
A boatload of crispy shoestring fries topped with chopped burger, American cheese, pickles, tomato, shredded lettuce, diced onions, and francy sauce. Add Herbivorous Butcher bacon if you please.
The Baconator with Fries$19.00
Two (or more) impossible cheeseburger patties with double Herbivorous Butcher bacon and Francy sauce on a brioche bun! (this item cannot be made gluten free)
Chicken Nugget Basket$12.00
Eight (or more) Impossible chicken nuggets served with fries. Add your choice of sauce(s).
French Fries$6.00
A boatload of crispy shoestring fries with your choice of sauce on the side! Need more sauce? Head to the sauce section of the menu and load up! (all sauces are GF)
Rainbow Sprinkle Cookie$2.75
House-made and freshly baked every afternoon!
Ketchup
Always Heinz, never Hunts. It's free, but please only take what you need.
Location

Minneapolis MN

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
