Francis
Francis is a classic burger joint with a major twist - we are entirely plant-based. So yeah, while nothing was killed to make our burgers, that doesn’t mean we don’t make a killer burger. Francis will melt in your mouth, drip down your hand, and leave you dreaming about next time. Located at Sociable Cider Werks in NE Minneapolis.
1500 Fillmore St Ne
Popular Items
Location
1500 Fillmore St Ne
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crave Cafe & Deli
Come in and enjoy!
Lush Lounge & Theater
A uniquely industrial, LGBTQ+ operated lounge and theater featuring mouthwatering comfort food alongside inspiring craft cocktails, brews and wine.
We are known for our award winning brunch and dinner shows that combine excellent food service with an unbeatable experience! Lush alongside Betty & Earl's aim to make each visit a something you won't soon forget!
Quincy
Come in and enjoy!
Minnesota Barbecue Company
Minnesota Barbecue Company, a take-out craft barbecue restaurant, is a collaboration between Kale Thome, longtime chef de cuisine at Travail, and Travail Collective co-founders Mike Brown, James Winberg, and Bob Gerken.