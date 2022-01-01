Franco's NY Pizza
Franco's serves NY Style thin crust pizza and family recipes. Come and taste our tradition
3120 S, US-17 BUS
Popular Items
Location
3120 S, US-17 BUS
Murrells Inlet SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
American Steak & Oyster Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Sam's Corner
Come in and enjoy!
Causeway Grill & Raw Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Eggs Up Grill
Eggs Up Grill is home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.