Go
Toast

Franco's NY Pizza

Franco's serves NY Style thin crust pizza and family recipes. Come and taste our tradition

3120 S, US-17 BUS

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Tender Basket$9.95
All white chicken hand breaded and fries
Garlic Knots$3.50
Made daily topped with our garlic butter and served with marinara sauce. 6 Knots per order
Wings NY Style Bone In$9.95
One of most popular items. Seasoned wings tossed in your favorite sauce
Franco's Pizza Balls$7.50
A Must Have at Franco's. Our Signature Pizza Bawlz are filled with pepperoni, meatball, and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara for dipping.
Fried Cheese Raviolis (8)$6.00
Cheese filled toasted Raviolis served with marinara sauce
18" BYO Pizza$15.00
BYO 14" Pizza$13.00
18" Balboa$24.00
For the meat lovers. Topped with Pepperoni, Sausage, and Meatballs.
Small House Salad$3.50
Chopped Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions , cheese, and croutons. Served with the dressing of your choice
Calzone$8.75
Made from scratch Calzone filled with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese with your choice of toppings
See full menu

Location

3120 S, US-17 BUS

Murrells Inlet SC

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

American Steak & Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sam's Corner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Causeway Grill & Raw Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Eggs Up Grill is home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston