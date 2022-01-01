Go
Franco's Pescheria

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

35 west main street • $$

Avg 4.8 (540 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Steak Sandwich$13.00
Hand shaved Steak, Smoked Provolone Cheese, Roasted peppers and onions, Brioche Bun
Shrimp Po Boy$12.00
Wild Caught US Gulf Shrimp, Calabrian Chili Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche bun
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

35 west main street

Lake Zurich IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:59 pm
