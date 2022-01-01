Go
Toast

FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI

Franco's is the premier Pizzeria ambiance in the State of Oklahoma. Nestled on top of little mountain right on the edge of Broken Arrow's downtown "Rose District".
Overlooking the decades of rich history of Tulsa, this indoor, outdoor Pizzeria proudly serves Tulsa's tastiest pizza, all natural ingredients.
The owners Franco and Giuseppe, have just moved to Oklahoma originally Italian Americans from Chicago, Illinois and hope to combine some of the best taste's and sounds from around the world for the residents of Broken Arrow/Tulsa. Handmade pastas, Chicago Pan and Deep Dish Pizza.
As Franoco's Pizza Pasta and Panini expands to 18 restaurants across the region we will make these Italian delicacies available in a delivery area near you. In the mean time we covet your feedback from everything from hours of operations to Italy's regional favorite dishes.

216 Luther Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese 12" Med$13.99
Cheese 14" Large$16.99
Chicago Deep Dish 14" Large$22.99
Chicago Italian Beef Sandwich w/ Fries$12.99
Homemade Regular Cannoli$4.79
Garlic Bread Family$11.99
Old-world italian bread topped with sweet creamy butter fresh garlic, and parmesan, then baked until golden. Add mozzarella for an extra charge by adding it.
Cheese 10" Small$10.99
Mozzarella Sticks 6pc$7.99
Mozzarella lightly breaded with italian seasonings and fried to a golden brown. Served with our own authentic marinara
Arancini$4.99
Arancini are delicious, crispy, deep fried Sicilian balls of rice. They have a meat sauce and mozzarella cheese filling and crunchy breadcrumb coating. Similar Italian rice balls are called supplì in Rome and the nearby region.
Chicago Deep Dish 12' Medium$17.99
See full menu

Location

216 Luther Dr

Broken Arrow OK

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oklahoma Joe's BBQ BA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Coney I-Lander

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ah-sigh-e BA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BROKEN ARROW BREWING CO.

No reviews yet

Family • Friends • Music • Craft Beer

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston