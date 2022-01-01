Go
Franco's Pizza

Opening Friday September 18
Welcome to an authentic Italian Trattoria here in Okie land.
A Trattoria is traditionally family owned, casual, rustic neighborhood restaurants found throughout all of Italy that serve fresh, unassuming, conventional local food. Traditional trattorias in Italy serve wine by the Decanter instead of the bottle. It’s a unique, fun little difference that many customers enjoy.
Food comes out quick and the menu is simple and to the point. You have delicious flavors of Chef Franco and the charm of big Giuseppe but not the wait time of a full Ristorante.

Order delivery by calling 918-258-6464.

527 W. Washington St. S

Popular Items

Chicago Italian Beef$10.99
Cannoli Chocolate Covered$4.99
Deep Dish Cheese 14"$22.99
Fried Ravioli (8pc)$10.99
Deep Dish Cheese 12"$17.99
Cheese Filled Bread Sticks (4pc)$7.99
Cannoli Homemade Italian$4.79
Tiramisu$6.99
14" Cheese Thin Crust$16.99
Location

527 W. Washington St. S

Broken Arrow OK

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
