Franco's Ristorante

The little place, with big taste. We are a family owned restaurant that takes pride in everything that we do. We've been serving Chicago for 30 years and don't plan on stopping anytime soon.
Come in and enjoy authentic Italian! We have everything from famous whipped ricotta tuffo to our house-made gnocchi.

PASTA • SANDWICHES

300 W. 31st Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (1837 reviews)

Popular Items

Gnocchi$18.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce
Loaf Of Bread$3.50
Pipette Vodka$16.00
Vodka Cream Sauce, Fresh Ricotta
Fried Calamari$14.00
Served with Marinara Sauce
Buccatini$18.00
Calabrian Chilis, Crumbled Sausage, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Tomatoes
Shrimp Fra Diavolo$20.00
Linguini, Shrimp, Zesty Marinara Sauce
Chicken Parmigiana$20.00
Breaded, Marinara, Parmesan, Served on a bed of Penne Pasta
Tortellini Carbonara$18.00
Prosciutto, Peas, Cream Sauce
Fettuccine Alla Franco$18.00
Mushrooms, Chicken, Pesto Cream Sauce
Sausage and Peppers$14.00
Homemade Sausage blend with roasted potatoes, peppers and onions
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

300 W. 31st Street

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
