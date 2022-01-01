Franco's Ristorante
The little place, with big taste. We are a family owned restaurant that takes pride in everything that we do. We've been serving Chicago for 30 years and don't plan on stopping anytime soon.
Come in and enjoy authentic Italian! We have everything from famous whipped ricotta tuffo to our house-made gnocchi.
PASTA • SANDWICHES
300 W. 31st Street • $$
300 W. 31st Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
