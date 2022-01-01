Go
Franco's Trattoria

Family friendly, Italian-style restaurant
Quality, casual dining and take-out.

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

365 Boston Post Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (374 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Knots (6)$7.95
Italian Chicken Fingers$8.95
Sm Cheese$12.95
Single Greek$10.45
Iceberg lettuce with tomato, cucumber, olives, onions, feta cheese, pepperoncini, and Greek dressing on the side
Caesar Wrap$8.20
Romaine lettuce, cheese, Caesar dressing
Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
French Fries
Full Dipollo$12.95
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil with basil pesto
Single Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce with cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing on the side
Lg Cheese$16.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

365 Boston Post Rd

Sudbury MA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

