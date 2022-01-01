Go
Frank and Carl's

Frank & Carl’s is a new premium sandwich restaurant in Dublin’s Bridge Park District with a fun atmosphere and several local drafts.

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

6558 Longshore St • $$

Avg 4.5 (103 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Bagel$5.50
Choose your own Adventure Starting Price$3.00
Price to be determined based on ingredients.
Combo Chips & Soda$2.75
Havana Daydreamin$10.00
Served Hot
smoked pulled pork, ham, + swiss
lettuce, house pickles, honey mustard
Ma Fratelli$9.25
Served Hot
pepperoni, salami, capicola, ham + provolone - lettuce, tomato, maxine vinaigrette, banana peppers
Cookie$2.00
Kettle Chips$2.00
Everything Bagel Chips + Frank & Carl's Pimiento Cheese$5.00
House Made
everything bagel chips served with a side of Frank & Carl's signature pimiento cheese
Choose your own Adventure Starting Price$3.00
Price is to be determined based on ingredients.
Pickle$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6558 Longshore St

Dublin OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
