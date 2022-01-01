Go
FRANK

We were farm-to-table before it was "foodie". Frank McClelland forged trusted, lifelong relationships with local New England farmers that lead to the freshest seasonal ingredients. At FRANK, we are thrilled to offer an ethical, affordable and delicious option for everyday eating.
Pick up Market Goods when you come in - eggs, milk, cheese, pasta, house sourdough & baguettes, soup, baked goods, ice cream, wine, beer, and spirits!
We offer takeout between 8:30 AM and 7:00PM!

112 Rantoul Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1144 reviews)

Popular Items

Garden Salad$10.00
Farm green salad, fennel carrot, champagne vinaigrette
FRANK Burger$22.00
FRANK hamburger, pepper jack, Spicy aioli, pickles, crispy onion strings, onion bacon jam, hand-cut fries
Essential Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
FRANK spicy aioli, soufflé egg, cheddar cheese, on a biscuit, with Tasso ham, sausage, or bacon. add avocado for 1.00
Latte$4.50
Falafel Sandwich$15.00
Herb falafel, grilled flatbread, tzatziki, feta. All made in house!
Pan Roasted Half Chicken$30.00
Peas & Carrots, Merguez Sausage, Pistachio Dukkah, Dill
Donut Of The Day$6.00
Vanilla Glazed donut
Cold Brew Coffee$4.50
Location

112 Rantoul Street

Beverly MA

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

