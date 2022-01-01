Go
Toast

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs

Grass-fed hot dogs, burgers & hand-cut fries, along with weekly specials.

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

707 Kenmore Ave. • $$

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)

Popular Items

Nashville Spicy Chicken$11.00
Served with house slaw and bread and butter pickles
Violet Beauregarde$6.29
Blueberry BBQ Sauce, cheddar cheese, onion crunch
Honey Butter Sweet Fries$5.49
Hand cut sweet fries served with a side of honey butter
Hand-Cut Fries Lg$5.29
Standard$4.39
Ketchup, mustard, onion, hot chili relish, pickle
Cheeseburger$7.00
Single beef patty topped with American cheese, ketchup, mustard, diced onion, pickles
Buttermilk Tender Box$13.50
Three boneless white meat tenders crispy fried and served with our hand cut fries and fry sauce dip
* Gluten Free
Joker Cheeseburger$8.50
Single beef patty with lettuce, American cheese, special sauce, onions, pickles, and sesame seeds
Hand-Cut Fries Sm$3.69
Filet O Frank$12.00
Beer battered COD, lettuce, cheese, and tarter sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

707 Kenmore Ave.

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ruchi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

Bob & John's La Hacienda

No reviews yet

Serving pizza, wings, subs, and more.

PK Eats - Sun Black Rice Sushi & Noodle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston