Frank Guido’s Port of Call

Hudson Brewing Co.

Hudson Brewing Company (HBC) was founded in 2015, the first brewery in our city since prohibition. In the years since it started, HBC has grown consistently, now boasting 13 beers on draft, including our award-winning Tainted Señorita Mexican Coffee Stout, and one-of-a-kind Pineapple Cider. The recently opened Food Truck at Hudson Brewing Co. allows us to extend our creativity from great beer to great food, preparing classics like hamburgers, wings, poutine, and fried bologna in-house using fresh, high-quality ingredients.

