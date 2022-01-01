Go
Toast

Frank Guido’s Port of Call

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

7 Main St • $$

Avg 4.1 (900 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7 Main St

Catskill NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pomodoro's

No reviews yet

Whether you are looking for a full service dine-in experience or just a drink during happy hour, we've got you covered!!
We are open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am -9 pm for dine-in, take-out and delivery.

J&J Smokehouse BBQ

No reviews yet

Classic BBQ from the heart. All our recipes are hand crafted and pull from BBQ inspiration from around the country. We love BBQ and we hope that you love OUR BBQ!

Gracie's Luncheonette

No reviews yet

Scratch Made American Classics

Hudson Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Hudson Brewing Company (HBC) was founded in 2015, the first brewery in our city since prohibition. In the years since it started, HBC has grown consistently, now boasting 13 beers on draft, including our award-winning Tainted Señorita Mexican Coffee Stout, and one-of-a-kind Pineapple Cider. The recently opened Food Truck at Hudson Brewing Co. allows us to extend our creativity from great beer to great food, preparing classics like hamburgers, wings, poutine, and fried bologna in-house using fresh, high-quality ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston