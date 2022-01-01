Frank Pepe's of Warwick
Passionate about pizza since 1925!
21 Universal Boulevard
Location
21 Universal Boulevard
Warwick RI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brewed Awakenings
Retail Coffeehouse serving coffee, specialty drinks, breakfast sandwiches, baked goods, soups, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, charcuterie boards, full liquor license.
Tree House Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
The Pizza Nomad
Find Your Taste
PVD Pizza - West Warwick
Come in and enjoy!