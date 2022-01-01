Go
Toast

Frank & Tony's Place

Come in and enjoy!!

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

38107 2nd St • $

Avg 4.2 (592 reviews)

Popular Items

Fat’s Famous Crispy Wing (12)$14.99
Fat’s Homemade Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.99
A dip made for sharing. Hot and creamy flavors loaded with chicken. Servers with house made chips.
Nick’s Fried Mozzarella$7.99
Mozzarella cheese tossed in Italian seasoned breading and fried until golden brown. Served with marinara sauce.
Fats Burger$8.99
This is the best burger in town. This is a double decker cheeseburger with our special sauce and shredded lettuce.
Roni Rolls$9.99
Made to order bread sticks stuffed with cheese and pepperoni, baked then topped with garlic butter. You will have no regrets!!!
Fat’s Famous Crispy Wing (6)$8.99
Lg Big Fat Frank$18.59
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, mozzarella, Parmesan, double cheese on an extra thick crust. You’ve never seen one like this, unless Franks had you over for dinner before!
This monster is hand made into a different look every time!
Fried Potatos$3.59
We have lots of fun fried potatoes to choose from: Pub chips, Shoestring French Fries, Waffle Fries and TOTS!!
Big Ass Pretzel$9.99
A bigger than your face deep fried pretzel served with a very generous side of cheese and honey mustard.
Deep Fried Pierogies$8.99
Straight from Slavic Village!! 3 Huge potato and cheddar stuffed perogies. Deep fried. Angelo's Favorite!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

38107 2nd St

Willoughby OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

THE 1899 PUB

No reviews yet

This is our story. Our history. Whatever you want to call it. It is a tale of – well – drinking and thinking. Actually, thinking of a better place for drinking, to be more specific.
The 1899 Pub is an iconic neighborhood bar where everything is just a little bit better. Better because of the company. Better because of the libations. Better because it is just right in every way.
We are open seven days a week for beers, snacks, cocktails, music, sports and mostly good ‘ol fashion fun. So here’s to better times, truly better times spent with friends, in our own little place. Stop by and say hello, we’re always happy to see a friendly face.

Garage Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Fiona's Coffee Bar & Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ballantine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston