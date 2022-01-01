Frankenmuth restaurants you'll love

Go
Frankenmuth restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Frankenmuth

Frankenmuth's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Frankenmuth restaurants

Slo' Bones BBQ Smokehaus image

SOUPS • BBQ

Slo' Bones BBQ Smokehaus

175 E Jefferson St, Frankenmuth

Avg 3.9 (756 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Pit Master's pulled pork, cheddar cheese, pickles and grilled onion
Chicken Tender Dinner$17.99
Chicken Tenderloin dipped in Haus made beer batter .
Big Slo' Combo$27.99
Your choice of any three Haus Smoked Meats
More about Slo' Bones BBQ Smokehaus
T.Dubs image

 

T.Dubs

565 S Main St, Frankenmuth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" Large Pizza$14.99
Fresh Made Chips$2.59
More about T.Dubs
Banner pic

 

Frankenmuth Brewery

425 S Main St, Frankenmuth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Frankenmuth Brewery
Map

More near Frankenmuth to explore

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston