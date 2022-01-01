Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Frankenmuth
/
Frankenmuth
/
Chili
Frankenmuth restaurants that serve chili
Lazy Dog Pizza
154 S Main St #5, Frankenmuth
No reviews yet
Spicy Thai Sweet Chili
$0.99
More about Lazy Dog Pizza
SOUPS • BBQ
Slo' Bones BBQ Smokehaus
175 E Jefferson St, Frankenmuth
Avg 3.9
(756 reviews)
Chili - Cup
$3.99
Three beans, smoked pork and ground beef
Chili- Bowl
$5.99
Three beans, smoked pork and ground beef
More about Slo' Bones BBQ Smokehaus
Browse other tasty dishes in Frankenmuth
Mac And Cheese
Cheeseburgers
Caesar Salad
More near Frankenmuth to explore
Flint
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Lapeer
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Davison
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(142 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston