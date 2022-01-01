Go
Frankfort Elks Lodge #530

REMEMBER: We are a charitable organization. When you dine and enjoy spirits with us, it enables us to give back to our community. Elks Care Elks Share!!!

309 Lewis St

Frankfort KY

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Goodwood 102

Located in downtown Frankfort, right on the Kentucky River. Our Frankfort brewpub location features American pub food such as burgers, fried green tomatoes, buffalo cauliflower and much more. Grab a beer togo in a pint, six pack or crowler!

Mortimer Bibb's Public House

Main Street Diner

Riverboat Grill

