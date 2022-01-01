Frankfort restaurants you'll love
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kup A Joe Cafe
41 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort
|Working Man Breakfast
|$13.99
Three eggs, two sausage patties or links and two strips of bacon
|Half Sand & Soup
|$11.99
Choose from BLT, turkey breast, corned beef, ham, tuna salad, chicken salad, or egg salad on your choice of white, wheat or marble rye. Served with side of fries or homemade chips or fresh fruit.
|Create Your Own Omelette
|$10.99
Create your own omelette; select your favorites from assorted veggies, cheeses and meats
SOUPS
Cultivate Community Table
11 S White Street 111, Frankfort
|The Beast
|$9.00
[G/F Avail] Scrambled Egg + Sirloin Steak + Roasted Potatoes + Avocado + Chipotle Aioli + Frizzled Onion
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast + House Slaw + B&B Pickles + Remoulade Brioche
|Cultivate Burger
|$13.00
[G/F Avail] Grass Fed Beef Smash Patty + American Cheese + Grilled Onion + Shredded Lettuce + Tomato + Special Sauce
Harolds Chicken
21120 s Lagrange rd, Frankfort
|8 Wings
|$11.15
|6 Wings
|$9.25
|4pc. Tender
|$7.29