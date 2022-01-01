Frankfort restaurants you'll love

Frankfort restaurants
Toast
  Frankfort

Frankfort's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Frankfort restaurants

Kup A Joe Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kup A Joe Cafe

41 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Working Man Breakfast$13.99
Three eggs, two sausage patties or links and two strips of bacon
Half Sand & Soup$11.99
Choose from BLT, turkey breast, corned beef, ham, tuna salad, chicken salad, or egg salad on your choice of white, wheat or marble rye. Served with side of fries or homemade chips or fresh fruit.
Create Your Own Omelette$10.99
Create your own omelette; select your favorites from assorted veggies, cheeses and meats
More about Kup A Joe Cafe
Cultivate Community Table image

SOUPS

Cultivate Community Table

11 S White Street 111, Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (246 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Beast$9.00
[G/F Avail] Scrambled Egg + Sirloin Steak + Roasted Potatoes + Avocado + Chipotle Aioli + Frizzled Onion
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast + House Slaw + B&B Pickles + Remoulade Brioche
Cultivate Burger$13.00
[G/F Avail] Grass Fed Beef Smash Patty + American Cheese + Grilled Onion + Shredded Lettuce + Tomato + Special Sauce
More about Cultivate Community Table
Harolds Chicken image

 

Harolds Chicken

21120 s Lagrange rd, Frankfort

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8 Wings$11.15
6 Wings$9.25
4pc. Tender$7.29
More about Harolds Chicken
Enrico's Italian Dining image

 

Enrico's Italian Dining

20535 S LaGrange Road, Frankfort

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Enrico's Italian Dining

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Frankfort

Chicken Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

