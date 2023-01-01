Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Frankfort

Frankfort restaurants
Frankfort restaurants that serve burritos

Fat Rosie's Taco and Tequila Bar - Frankfort

28 Kansas Street, Frankfort

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Burrito$15.00
Stuffed with beans, rice, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & avocado
More about Fat Rosie's Taco and Tequila Bar - Frankfort
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kup A Joe Cafe

41 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort

Avg 4.6 (574 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$14.99
Eggs scrambled with peppers, onion, tomato and cilantro with melted pepper-Jack cheese rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Finished with sour cream, housemade guacamole and fresh salsa. Sorry, no toast
More about Kup A Joe Cafe

