Burritos in Frankfort

Fat Rosie's Taco and Tequila Bar - Frankfort
28 Kansas Street, Frankfort
|Super Burrito
|$15.00
Stuffed with beans, rice, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream & avocado
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kup A Joe Cafe
41 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.99
Eggs scrambled with peppers, onion, tomato and cilantro with melted pepper-Jack cheese rolled in a soft flour tortilla. Finished with sour cream, housemade guacamole and fresh salsa. Sorry, no toast