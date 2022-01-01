Frankfort restaurants you'll love

Toast
Frankfort's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Burger
Sandwich
Salad
Southern
Must-try Frankfort restaurants

Goodwood 102 image

 

Goodwood 102

109 W Main St, Frankfort

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mac 'N Cheese Melt$13.00
A Goodwood grilled cheese; swiss, pimento, american, beer mac n’cheese, house seasoned chips served on parmesan crusted Texas toast.
Drunken Chicken$13.00
Served on a brioche bun with grilled chicken, bourbon bacon jam, Louisville Lager beer cheese, shredded lettuce and pickles.
Brisket Grilled Cheese$14.00
beer braised brisket, swiss, pickled cabbage, Goodwood IPA beer mustard on parmesan crusted Texas toast
Main Street Diner image

 

Main Street Diner

225 W. Main St, Frankfort

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chili Cheese Dogs$8.99
Chicken Strips$9.99
Main Street Burger$9.99
Sage Garden Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sage Garden Cafe

3690 East West Connector, Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Helen's Favorite$12.00
smoked turkey with our signature cranberry spread, cashews, pickled red onion & cucumber, sprouts, and leaf lettuce on house-made oatmeal walnut bread
Cranberry Chicken Salad$11.50
sage original chicken salad with sprouts and leaf lettuce on house-made oatmeal walnut bread
Mary Cat's Monte Cristo$11.50
ham and mozzarella grilled on house-made sourdough bread dusted with powdered sugar served with cranberry dipping sauce
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

111 Westridge Dr., Frankfort

Avg 4 (511 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
OMG Burger$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
The Stave image

 

The Stave

5711 McCracken Pike, Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (312 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BBQ Sandwich$13.00
Smoked local pork, house pickles, house made slaw, bourbon-Ale 8 BBQ on slider buns.
(Bowl) Of Tomato Soup with Sandwich$9.00
Our house made tomato soup with rotating grilled cheese sandwich!
Biscuits and Gravy$12.00
House buttermilk biscuits, Kentucky sausage gravy, two local eggs cooked to order, two strips of Stone Cross Farm bacon.
DaVinci's Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

DaVinci's Pizza

805 Louisville Rd, Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (554 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10" Cheesy Bread$7.99
Our hand-made dough covered with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of our special pizza sauce
House Salad$3.99
Tomato, red onion, croutons served with your choice of dressing. Your salad comes with a quantity of 1 dressing.
14" DaVinci's Special$20.99
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green peppers with mozzarella cheese
Riverboat Grill image

 

Riverboat Grill

101 Riverboat Lndg, Frankfort

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Frankfort

Salmon

Reuben

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Grits

More near Frankfort to explore

More popular cities to explore

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
