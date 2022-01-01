Frankfort restaurants you'll love
Goodwood 102
109 W Main St, Frankfort
|Popular items
|Mac 'N Cheese Melt
|$13.00
A Goodwood grilled cheese; swiss, pimento, american, beer mac n’cheese, house seasoned chips served on parmesan crusted Texas toast.
|Drunken Chicken
|$13.00
Served on a brioche bun with grilled chicken, bourbon bacon jam, Louisville Lager beer cheese, shredded lettuce and pickles.
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
beer braised brisket, swiss, pickled cabbage, Goodwood IPA beer mustard on parmesan crusted Texas toast
Main Street Diner
225 W. Main St, Frankfort
|Popular items
|Chili Cheese Dogs
|$8.99
|Chicken Strips
|$9.99
|Main Street Burger
|$9.99
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sage Garden Cafe
3690 East West Connector, Frankfort
|Popular items
|Helen's Favorite
|$12.00
smoked turkey with our signature cranberry spread, cashews, pickled red onion & cucumber, sprouts, and leaf lettuce on house-made oatmeal walnut bread
|Cranberry Chicken Salad
|$11.50
sage original chicken salad with sprouts and leaf lettuce on house-made oatmeal walnut bread
|Mary Cat's Monte Cristo
|$11.50
ham and mozzarella grilled on house-made sourdough bread dusted with powdered sugar served with cranberry dipping sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
111 Westridge Dr., Frankfort
|Popular items
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
|OMG Burger
|$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
The Stave
5711 McCracken Pike, Frankfort
|Popular items
|BBQ Sandwich
|$13.00
Smoked local pork, house pickles, house made slaw, bourbon-Ale 8 BBQ on slider buns.
|(Bowl) Of Tomato Soup with Sandwich
|$9.00
Our house made tomato soup with rotating grilled cheese sandwich!
|Biscuits and Gravy
|$12.00
House buttermilk biscuits, Kentucky sausage gravy, two local eggs cooked to order, two strips of Stone Cross Farm bacon.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
DaVinci's Pizza
805 Louisville Rd, Frankfort
|Popular items
|10" Cheesy Bread
|$7.99
Our hand-made dough covered with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of our special pizza sauce
|House Salad
|$3.99
Tomato, red onion, croutons served with your choice of dressing. Your salad comes with a quantity of 1 dressing.
|14" DaVinci's Special
|$20.99
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, red onion, green peppers with mozzarella cheese